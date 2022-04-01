National Honor Society inducts new members

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk’s stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that’s looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are launching a whirlwind of votes and Senate floor action Monday with the goal of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week. The Senate Judiciary Committee kicks off Monday morning with a vote...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards. In a video message, Zelenskyy delivered a somber message of hope as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian forces who first invaded on Feb. 24. "The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined...
At least six people were killed and 12 people suffered “varying degrees of injuries" in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.
BUCHA, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Global outrage spread on Monday at civilian killings in north Ukraine where tied bodies shot at close range, a mass grave and other signs of executions were found in a town retaken from Russian troops, as the focus of the conflict shifted elsewhere. The...
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.
DALLAS — One person was killed and 11 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said. At about 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement. Police say...
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Sarah Palin in her bid for Congress, saying he is returning the favor after she endorsed him "early" in his campaign for president. Palin, the former governor of Alaska who was the vice presidential running mate of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 2008,...
