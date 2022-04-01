Sheriff Reports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66. According to the county attorney’s office, Orput died surrounded by family at his home Sunday. The attorney’s office is expected to release an official statement Monday. So sad to hear of the passing of our amazing Washington Cty Attorney, Pete Orput. He was one of the greatest guys on the planet, was wonderful to work with, and he became a great friend to the Housley family. We will all miss you, Pete. Thank you for your service. ❤️🇺🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/5LjHODYRPJ — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) April 4, 2022 Last year, Orput charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter. His office eventually gave the case to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office. Orput was in the role for over a decade and announced he’d retire at the end of the year.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO