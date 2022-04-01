ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsbury County, SD

Sheriff Reports

kingsburyjournal.com
 3 days ago

The Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Department reports two accidents. March 9 – Isabel Roth of Harrisburg was traveling south on US Highway 81 near mile marker...

www.kingsburyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kingsbury County, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Colorado#Mile Marker#Hyundai
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Washington Co. Attorney Pete Orput Dies At 66

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Washington County Attorney Pete Orput has died at age 66. According to the county attorney’s office, Orput died surrounded by family at his home Sunday. The attorney’s office is expected to release an official statement Monday. So sad to hear of the passing of our amazing Washington Cty Attorney, Pete Orput. He was one of the greatest guys on the planet, was wonderful to work with, and he became a great friend to the Housley family. We will all miss you, Pete. Thank you for your service. ❤️🇺🇸😢 pic.twitter.com/5LjHODYRPJ — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) April 4, 2022 Last year, Orput charged former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter. His office eventually gave the case to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office. Orput was in the role for over a decade and announced he’d retire at the end of the year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy