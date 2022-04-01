Senior music trip

On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign up for residents with payment will begin on March 30, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on April 13. Don’t miss out!

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA ・ 19 DAYS AGO