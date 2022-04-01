April Fool's

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Local4 is working to learn more about a large wildfire near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Both the Webster and Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Offices said the fire started in Jewell County in Kansas. Jewell County Fire District #5 in Burr Oak, Kansas said as of 5:30 p.m....
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing 5 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the district is 205. The individuals ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. These deaths occurred in November 2021 and February 2022.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is saying goodbye to one of its old buildings, back in January the Grand Island city council voted to declare the old Engleman Elementary School blighted. Now demolition professionals are prepping the building to come down. Grand island public schools have...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The new executive director for the Archway is looking to grow the facility as take both the small and big ideas her staff has and see what they are able to accomplish. JoAnne Hoatson has been hired as the new leader, where she will oversee all...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed a bill that would force the state to apply for $120 million in federal pandemic rental assistance. LB-1073 compelled the governor to apply for the second round of emergency rental funds. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who introduced the bill, has filed a motion to override Tuesday’s veto, according to a news release from the Unicameral. That would require support from 30 state lawmakers; senators passed the bill 26-15.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The South Heartland District Health Department released its weekly update on Tuesday, where the district announced more deaths from COVID-19. Executive director Michele Bever reported five more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 147. Case rates remain low to moderate. Bever said the deaths occurred...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - More than $17,500 has been raised by the community to help Kearney’s Sister City, Opava, Czech Republic (also known as Czechia). The Kearney Area Community Foundation and the Kearney Sister City committee has now wired the first grant of $10,000 to the City of Opava this week.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Hospital officials made their mark on a new building Thursday afternoon. Hospital employees and construction personnel were on hand for the signing of a beam from their new building. Construction on the building started in October of 2021, on Mary Lanning’s campus in Hastings,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation went into effect, the state has set a date for the special election to select someone to serve out the remaining months of his term. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday set the special election for Fortenberry’s seat,...
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Theresa Thibodeau announced her running mate Thursday. Trent Loos, whom her campaign described as an agricultural advocate, will appear on the Nebraska ballot alongside Thibodeau. Thibodeau said Loos will help with her mission to bridge the state’s rural-urban divide. “A one-size-fits-all approach...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The end is in sight for the Hastings Public Schools’ Morton Building renovation project. The 1931 elementary school is being transformed into a completely new space for preschoolers and district administration. It will house offices and a new boardroom for the administrative staff, as well...
(AP) -A debate is playing out across the country as the Treasury Department begins reallocating some of the $46.5 billion in rental assistance from places slow to spend to others that are running out of funds. Larger states are getting hundreds of millions extra. Native American tribes are also receiving...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed Legislative Bill 1073 on Tuesday. The intent of the bill was to require Nebraska to apply for a second round of funding from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Excerpts from the Governor’s veto letter to the Legislature are included below:. “The...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Following a series of water main breaks in Hastings, city officials are setting their sights on a project that would resolve these issues. There have been double the amount of breakage in the past two decades, averaging 7.5 per year. The water main installation project would...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The short session of the legislature is about to come to an end, but before it does there is a pivotal vote coming up. On Tuesday, the Unicameral is set to vote on opposing a veto from the governor on rental assistance. State senators already passed a bill that would force the state to apply for new funds from the federal government.
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Tanner Butler and other University of Nebraska at Kearney political science students stayed up all night to watch the news when Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine. Over the past month, they’ve continued to follow the war and its impact on the Ukrainian people. “The horrors that...
Kearney, Neb. (Press Release) - The Kearney Family YMCA announced on Tuesday the Peter Kiewit Foundation will be donating $50,000 to the Healthier Tomorrows Capital Campaign. This gift is in addition to a previous $500,000 grant. “With strong leadership and broad community support in place, we are pleased to increase...
Comments / 0