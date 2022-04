Every time I start a new friendship or relationship, my brain automatically starts flirting with the idea of a forever relationship with this person. It’s like my mind has been conditioned by the presence of parasocial relationships to skip to the deep part of the relationship, excluding the fact that it might not work out.Social media shows us the highlight reels of long-term relationships and normally we start to crave what we really don’t understand. These highlights don’t show the sacrifice, pain, compromise and even discomfort it takes to build this kind of relationship. These same highlights also do not...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO