Target is hosting a buy two, get one free deal on games this month. Video games are wildly expensive and are only getting more expensive, making it difficult to pick up the latest hits. Of course, services like Xbox Game Pass and the newly revealed revision of PlayStation Plus help offset how expensive this hobby can be, but it's still difficult to get some of the latest and greatest games. Many wait for big seasonal sales to pick up what they missed, but Target has been really good about routinely offering the ability to purchase multiple games and get one for free.

