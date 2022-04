Sartell for quite awhile has been hinting at a big announcement of a business development along Highway 15 and County Road 1 (River Road). Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says they still cannot officially announce all the details of the expected restaurant and retail additions on the west side of Highway 15 at river crossing and county road 1. Fitzthum says there is room for multiple restaurants and retail and possibly some housing. He says Mister Car Wash has already announced plans to be apart of this development. Fitzthum says he expects work to pick up on the property as soon as the weather accommodates.

SARTELL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO