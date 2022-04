The last two years have been a rollercoaster ride for Lufthansa’s fleet. The carrier has well over 250 aircraft in its mainline fleet and is notably one of the few legacy network airlines still flying the Boeing 747 and Airbus A340. Sadly, Lufthansa said goodbye to all 14 of its Airbus A380s, completely abandoning the type due to the pandemic. However, the airline will be welcoming the Boeing 787 Dreamliner into its operations soon- further diversifying an already diverse fleet. In this article, let’s take an in-depth look at Lufthansa’s collection of aircraft in 2022 and what we can expect to see in the coming months and years.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO