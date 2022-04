FIRST PHOTO: University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts students Nainoa Riglos (left) and Li Furukawa assemble “smash” cheeseburgers Wednesday on the first day the Pa’ina Food Court was back open to public since being shut down by the pandemic. “The main takeaway is that we are happy that we have face-to-face guests back,” said Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Craig Omori. “It’s better for student learning that they can interact with the community again.” The court’s World Plate and Paniolo Grill are scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

