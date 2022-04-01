ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vertical Magazine mourns loss of ‘one-of-a-kind’ aviation photographer & writer Skip Robinson

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 4 minutes, 53 seconds. The Vertical staff are deeply saddened to learn about the death of their colleague and friend, Skip Robinson, who was one of the magazine’s longest-serving photographers and contributing writers. Robinson was found unresponsive at his home on March 30 during a wellness check conducted...

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Red Bull’s Luke Aikins New Project Has Him Swapping Planes Mid-Air

On a random Tuesday afternoon, a friend of mine messaged our group chat and asked if everyone was finally ready to go skydiving. Almost immediately, everyone in the group shot him down, myself very much included. I barely liked flying Delta from New York to Chicago, why on earth would I jump out of a perfectly good plane?
Tom Parker Cause of Death Tragic: ‘The Wanted’ Singer Dead at 33

Tom Parker, a member of the popular British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has passed away at the young age of 33 after a battle with a shocking medical condition. According to BBC, the singer died after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He initially announced that he had an inoperable tumor in October 2020.
Leimert Park Community Mourns Loss of Barbara Morrison, Jazz and Blues Legend

With a performing arts center dedicated to her namesake in Leimert Park, legendary jazz and blues artist Barbara Morrison was known as the soul mother of this community. Now, a small memorial is growing on the sidewalk outside of the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center as she passed Wednesday morning at the age of 72 due to an undisclosed illness.
