State tournament weekend began with one unbeaten left in the state. Day One ended with zero unbeatens left. Class 4A No. 1 Andale suffered its first loss of the season in its opening match of pool play at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, knocked off by the only team to enter the state tournaments with a losing record, Bishop Miege. The Stags, who beat Andale in the 2020 Class 4A state championship match, served notice to the Indians right away in 2022, taking a 25-23, 25-21 victory.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO