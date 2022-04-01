Read full article on original website
State Volleyball results from Oct. 28, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson advances at 5A State Volleyball with pool play wins over Andover Central 25-20; 19-25; 25-20 and Bishop Carroll 25-11; 25-16; sandwiched around a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas 25-19; 25-16. Inman advances at 2A State Volleyball with pool play wins over Garden Plain 25-13; 25-17 and Valley Heights 25-17; 25-18. They lost to Smith Center in pool play 19-25; 25-16; 27-25.
🏐 KSHSAA Volleyball recap
State tournament weekend began with one unbeaten left in the state. Day One ended with zero unbeatens left. Class 4A No. 1 Andale suffered its first loss of the season in its opening match of pool play at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, knocked off by the only team to enter the state tournaments with a losing record, Bishop Miege. The Stags, who beat Andale in the 2020 Class 4A state championship match, served notice to the Indians right away in 2022, taking a 25-23, 25-21 victory.
👟 Blue Dragon Women capture region, KJCCC titles
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—Powered by three runners finishing in the Top 6, the No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College women's cross country team won both the Region VI and Jayhawk West team championships on Friday at Fun Valley. The Blue Dragons edged Cloud County for both regional titles, winning the Region VI...
🏈 🎥 Salthawks erupt in the 2nd half to beat Liberal
HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks defense was outstanding on Friday night playing most of the first half with their backs to their own goal line. But they bought enough time for the offense to get it together to come away with a 35-7 victory in the 1st round of the Class 5A football championship bracket.
🏐 🎥 Salthawks advance out of pool play in Salina
SALINA, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks remembered 2021 and did not let the same thing happen in pool play in 2022 at the class 5A State Championship opening day. In 2021, Hutch was stunned by going 0-3 in pool play. Not the case in 2022 as the Salthawks went 2-1 to advance to the semi-final bracket out of pool I with St. Thomas Aquinas. St. James Academy and Topeka Seaman advance out of pool II into today's Championship bracket.
👟 HutchCC: Blue Dragon Cross Country hosts Region VI Meet Friday
For the first time since 2016, Hutchinson will host the Region VI cross country championships on Friday. It will be the first time Hutchinson holds the races at the Fun Valley Sports Complex. The women's race will start at 10 a.m. and the men's race will follow at 10:45 a.m....
Orchard Park playground to be closed for repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson announced Friday that the playground at Orchard Park would be closed for repairs starting Monday. "We are replacing the top layer of the safety surface," said Justin Combs, director of parks and facilities. "This repair is due to normal wear and tear of the playground and is something we planned."
🏐 HutchCC:Blue Dragons Sweep Barton
The Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team earned a Jayhawk West sweep of the Barton Cougars on Wednesday night and reached the 25-win plateau for the first time since 2017. Freshman Taniya Golden posted a double-double and the Blue Dragons held Barton to .113 hitting as Hutchinson defeated the Cougars 25-16,...
Haven superintendent gives number on Special Ed shortfall
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 Superintendent Craig Idacavage said on social media that his district will spend $288,418 this year to cover the state shortfall in Special Education funding. The State Board of Education recommends to increase state aid by $77 million per year over the next 5...
USD 448 Inman begins search for new superintendent
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education will have a special meeting Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the Inman High School library. Current Superintendent Scott Friesen has announced his retirement, so the board will be meeting with the Kansas Association of School Boards to find out what resources are available from them in the search for a new superintendent.
Kansas man arrested a 2nd time for double murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting and have arrested a suspect a second time in connection with the crime. On April 24, sheriff's deputies were sent to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park located at 3201 E MacArthur in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick.
Former astronaut Dan Tani in Hutchinson for High Altitude Balloon Launch Nov. 4
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cosmosphere is hosting former NASA Astronaut Dan Tani for a special visit in connection with their LaunchLearning program for Kansas classrooms. LaunchLearning uses the excitement of space exploration to bring relevant, standards-based STEM education lessons and hands-on experiences to students throughout the state. From 9:00 a.m....
DUI check lane in Harvey County this weekend
HARVEY COUNTY —The Harvey County Sheriff's Office, along with local law enforcement agencies in Harvey County and the Kansas Highway Patrol, will partner to conduct a DUI check lane this weekend. The check lane will begin Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The intent of the check lane is...
Lieutenant Governor David Toland makes campaign stop in Salina
The Kelly administration sees a bright future for Salina and its partnership with the community. That's the word from Lieutenant Governor David Toland during an exclusive interview with Salina Post earlier this week. Toland said the Kelly administration is proud of its partnership with the people of Salina. Toland noted...
Chamber events fill Thursday, Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce has a busy two days ahead. Today begins with a half day workshop featuring Echelon Front trainer, former Navy SEAL, Carlos Mendez on Extreme Leadership from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sandhills Event Center. Then, events shift to...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Career Quest going county wide
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Chamber, through Greater Hutch, has announced that its Career Quest program is expanding. Career Quest worked with 6th grade classes to bridge the gap between education and business. Students learned from 20 different industry partners to gain knowledge of the different types of employment opportunities and what it takes to work for the companies.
Dillon Nature Center putting out survey for patrons
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillon Nature Center is soliciting feedback from its patrons on its next 50 years of operation through a short 5 question survey. The nature center is preparing for the strategic plan final report this winter. The Dillon Nature Center Foundation has set a goal to raise...
Newton City Commission approves new park
NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission approved final plans at their meeting this week for a new public wetlands park. The Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams (KAWS) has been working with Newton, the R. Michael Rhoades Foundation, and various other partners over the past two years to develop the new park.
City to launch ARPA funded grant program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson announced Friday the upcoming launch of The Community Workforce Development Grant Program, a competitive grant that will provide grants funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of up to $100,000 per project/program. This grant program is designed to solicit ideas and...
