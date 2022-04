Let’s face it, the rental world is not immune to scammers. In fact, you might have had your own experience with a rental scam or heard stories from friends, family, and coworkers about theirs. Although we never think it could happen to us, we are all vulnerable to scam artists. Luckily, there are ways we can protect ourselves from the most simplistic to the quite sophisticated scammer. Read on to find out how to avoid the most common rental scams.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO