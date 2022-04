Disney on Ice is back in Loveland for the first time since 2019, and it will not disappoint! We took a bunch of great pix on the opening night to share with you. It's no secret that I'm a bit of a Disney nut, so when Disney on Ice comes to town, you know I'm gonna be there. This was the first Disney On Ice show at the Budweiser Events Center since 20219 as the show in 2020 was canceled and there were no Disney on Ice shows in 2021. The wait though was absolutely worth it. We were blown away by the Disney on Ice Mickey and Friends show. Way more than just Disney stories, these talented skaters and performers really took this particular show to the next level. We took some pictures on opening night but go see it for yourself all this weekend at the Budweiser Events Center.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO