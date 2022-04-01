ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court ethics push faces GOP buzzsaw

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRfXE_0ewPG4kf00
Tweet

Senate Republicans are skeptical of requiring a code of ethics in response to new scrutiny over Justice Clarence Thomas, which has thrown momentum behind calls for more formalized ethics rules for the Supreme Court.

The issue has bubbled up in the wake of reports that Ginni Thomas, the justice’s wife, urged then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the 2020 election. Their text messages, handed over by Meadows to the January 6 committee, put a new spotlight on Thomas’s rulings in cases tied to the panel’s investigation and the election.

Though the idea is being embraced by top Democrats, to get through the Senate it would need the support of at least 10 GOP senators — a difficult climb.

“I’m uncomfortable with the idea of becoming overly prescriptive … particularly on Supreme Court justices. They generally have pretty good instincts about when to recuse and when not to,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

“I just don’t think there’s a need for that, and I think that creates a lot of constraints on the Supreme Court that I think could be problematic long term,” he added.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said he would want to look at a specific proposal but questioned Congress stepping into the Supreme Court’s internal business.

“I get a little bit uncomfortable—I don’t like it when the Article Three branch tells us what to do, which they do from time to time,” Tillis said.

“I’d like that branch to be self-governing in their recusal procedures. …That’s something I’d be inclined just to encourage them to look at, but certainly falls short of mandating it or overreaching,” he added.

The Judicial Conference, which John Roberts as chief justice is the presiding officer, has a code of conduct that outlines guidelines for judges including that they should “uphold the integrity and independence” of the judiciary, that they should “avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety” and that they should refrain from political activities.

But while that code applies to district and circuit judges, federal magistrate judges, Court of International Trade judges, Court of Federal claims judges and bankruptcy judges, it does not apply to Supreme Court justices.

But members of the court have said they do consult the code of conduct, even if they aren’t bound by it.

Roberts, in a 2011 end-of-term report, said that members of the court “do in fact consult the Code of Conduct in assessing their ethical obligations.”

“In this way, the Code plays the same role for the Justices as it does for other federal judges since. …Every Justice seeks to follow high ethical standards, and the Judicial Conference’s Code of Conduct provides a current and uniform source of guidance designed with specific reference to the needs and obligations of the federal judiciary,” he added. Roberts also noted in the report that there’s a law on the books that outlines when judges, including Supreme Court justices, should recuse themselves from a case.

But Roberts also made the argument that Congress doesn’t have the constitutional authority to impose a code of conduct on the Supreme Court, saying that Article III of the Constitution “empowers Congress to establish additional lower federal courts that the Framers knew the country would need.”

Critics have been raising concerns that Ginni Thomas’s political activity poses an ethically troubling overlap with her husband’s judicial position. But the new reporting on her outreach to Meadows has raised fresh ethics questions about her husband’s handling of election-related cases.

In January, the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s bid to keep administration records from being handed to the Jan. 6 committee. The decision was 8-1, with Thomas as the lone dissenter. It’s unclear if Ginni Thomas’s messages would have been in the White House records being disputed in court.

Clarence Thomas also dissented in a February 2021 decision by the Supreme Court to turn away a challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results. He wrote that the decision was “baffling” and “befuddling.”

That’s sparked new calls from Democrats for Thomas to recuse himself from future Jan. 6-related cases, as well as a new push for a formal code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

That’s sparked new calls from Democrats for Thomas to recuse himself from future Jan. 6-related cases.

“The justice of the Supreme Court has to at least have a code of ethics, A, and B, why should they have lower standards than members of Congress in terms of reporting and the rest?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters during a weekly press conference.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) separately told reporters that, “I think there should be some kind of code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has introduced legislation that would require the Judicial Conference to come up with a code of conduct to apply to the Supreme Court. The bill, as of Wednesday, was backed by 21 Senate Democrats, four of whom signed on amid the Thomas scrutiny.

A similar bill in the House also got an additional 10 cosponsors during the same time.

And a group of House and Senate Democrats sent a letter to Roberts urging him to create a binding code of conduct for the court.

“We request that Chief Justice Roberts commit no later than April 28, 2022 to creating a binding Code of Conduct for the Supreme Court—the only court in the country not currently subject to a judicial code of ethics—that includes (1) enforceable provisions to ensure that the Justices comply with this Code and (2) a requirement that all Justices issue written recusal decisions,” they wrote.

At least some Republicans sound open to the idea of more formal ethics rules for the Supreme Court.

GOP Sen. John Kennedy (La.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, said that he would be open to a discussion on legislation.

“I don’t know if we ought to impose it unilaterally on the Supreme Court. I think we ought to sit down with representatives of the court and explain our concerns. I think everybody’s for ethics in government but I think we also need to be mindful of the fact that the Judiciary is a separate branch of government,” Kennedy said.

Asked if he had concerns, aside from the currently largely Democratic pushback against Thomas, Kennedy said that he did.

“I think on occasion a Supreme Court justice has criticized a presidential candidate, or indicated a willingness to support a presidential candidate, I think that’s inappropriate,” Kennedy said.

“I know Supreme Court justices give speeches often, or at least occasionally, they have to be careful with the context of their speech. If they’re not careful they undermine the integrity of the judiciary,” he added.

But any push to pass new legislation requiring the creation of a code of ethics for the Supreme Court directly in response to Thomas would likely spark fierce pushback. Republicans have stood by the justice as he’s faced new questions about why he didn’t recuse from previous cases.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called Thomas “a great American” and an “outstanding justice” during a floor speech this week and took aim at Democrats.

“This clumsy bullying from the political branches is really beyond the pale. Justice Thomas is an exemplary jurist who has modeled fidelity to the rule of law for more than 30 years and counting,” McConnell added.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Senator Marsha Blackburn mocked after misquoting Constitution while attacking abortion rights

US Senator Marsha Blackburn spent her time during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown railing against abortions, but she failed to show even a basic understanding of American history when she later tweeted about the issue.During Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing, Ms Blackburn attacked the judge’s alleged record on abortion, going so far as to call landmark Supreme Court case Roe v Wade “one of the most brazen acts of judicial activism” in US history.Ms Blackburn then took to Twitter on Wednesday to continue lashing out at abortion, but managed to mix up her founding historical American...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Heckler interrupts senator’s speech at People’s Convoy trucker protest

A heckler interrupted Senator Ted Cruz as he gave a speech alongside the “People’s Convoy” trucker protesters who’ve been circling Washington DC to protest Covid mandates.Midway through the Texas Republican’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, a member of the crowd shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” eliciting chuckles from even the truckers alongside Mr Cruz.“God bless you,” the senator responded.Mr Cruz continued his vocal support of the convoy movement, which seeks an end to remaining Covid mandates, appearing at the group’s staging grounds at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.Once there, Mr Cruz rode around in the front seat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
John Thune
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
John Roberts
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Federal Court#Gop#Senate#Republicans#White House#Democrats#The Judiciary Committee#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson pushes back on Ted Cruz when asked if she believes ‘babies are racist’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to an attempt by Senator Ted Cruz to trip her up about critical race theory, which has become a conservative buzzword, when he asked her if she believed babies were racist.Mr Cruz mentioned critical race theory and how it originated at their mutual alma mater Harvard Law School. Critical race theory is a niche legal theory that examines how race is embedded in legal frameworks. The term has since become a catch-all among conservatives for any kind of education about racism in K-12 schools even though the concept itself is not taught in primary school....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

525K+
Followers
63K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy