Once renovated, the old motel will have 98 rooms for individuals experiencing homelessness. Carl Baker is the Public Information Officer for Redlands and says the city will also provide services outside of housing. “Those services would include things like assistance in finding employment, mental health services, addiction services, the kinds of things that some of the people will need to get back onto their feet,” said Baker.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO