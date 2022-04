Scouting’s Pontiac-Manito District has partnered with local television networks to produce a monthly show, “Scouting on Air,” which is hosted entirely by youth. According to the district, the program features service projects in the community, product reviews, cooking segments and interviews with the organization’s state and national leadership. Each episode is produced by scouts under the guidance of media professionals. The show can presently be viewed on Independence Television, Oxford Community Television and ONTV-Orion Neighborhood Television as well as YouTube.

