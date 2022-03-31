ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDWP study on largemouth bass virus reveals new information

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Largemouth Bass Virus (LMBV) was first found in a Kansas lake 15 years ago.

Since then, staff members in the Fisheries Division of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have been trying to understand the full effect of the disease on fish.

Starting in 2018, the staff members report they systematically examined 25 waterbodies across Kansas that had presumably healthy, popular largemouth bass fisheries, populations with declining relative abundance or size structure and populations that were previously identified as being positive for LMBV.

According to the staff members, their study revealed the presence of LMBV at eight bodies of water not previously known to harbor the virus.

Highlights of the LMBV study include:

  • A total of 1,260 largemouth bass were examined throughout the three-year study.
  • Of the 25 waterbodies tested, 14 of those water bodies tested positive for LMBV, six of which were already known to have LMBV.
  • There was no evidence of LMBV effects on body condition, the relative abundance of quality-length fish, or growth rates in Kansas populations.

“It’s very possible that the acute effects of LMBV have already occurred in some of these impoundments,” said Jeff Koch, KDWP Fisheries research supervisor. “If that’s the case, that likely means many of these populations have already rebounded and have perhaps even developed some degree of immunity to the virus. In fact, some of our best largemouth bass fisheries tested positive for LMBV and have not shown evidence of any substantial population-level effects. Either way you look at it, the data is promising.”

According to the KDWP, symptoms of LMBV typically occur in water bodies during the heat of summer or other periods when fish are stressed. Although not all fish infected with the virus show symptoms, symptoms can cause buoyancy and swim bladder issues. Those issues can cause infected fish to lose equilibrium and become lethargic, which can ultimately result in their death.

Currently, LMBV has been found in the eastern and southern United States, though more research is still needed to understand the full extent of its range, according to the KDWP.

“Largemouth bass virus is a relatively new disease, so it’s all the more important that we continue to study its range and effects and add to the scientific community’s body of knowledge,” added Vanessa Salazar, KDWP Fisheries biologist. “Thanks to the hard work and expertise of many biologists in our division, we’ve been able to accomplish just that.”

The KDWP staff says similar to most aquatic pathogens, LMBV is transmitted in water or even damp live wells.

The largemouth bass is one of the most popular sportfishes in the state, according to the KDWP.

The KDWP encourages anglers to clean, drain, and dry their boats and equipment before moving to a new waterbody to help prevent the spread of aquatic pathogens and nuisance species.

To learn more about KDWP’s study, click here to access the March 2022 issue of the Journal of Aquatic Animal Health’s “The Effect of Largemouth Bass Virus on Bass Populations in Kansas Impoundments.”

To learn more about largemouth bass in Kansas, click here .

