It may be cold and snowy outside, but you’re more than ready for things to warm up — and so is your Instagram feed. Whether it's your deep desire to soak up some sunshine on the sand, or you just need that mental break and relaxation from your hectic life, spring break is lookin' mighty fine right about now. Just the thought of tropical beaches, soft sand, and turquoise water is enough to make you pack your bags right this moment. When you do head out to your grand adventure, you're going to want some spring break jokes and puns for Instagram captions to make you and your followers laugh your heads off.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 DAYS AGO