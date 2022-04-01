2 wildfires burning in Sevier County

The fires, combined with excessive winds have resulted in over 1100 homes without power in the areas impacted by the fires. The Sevier Country Emergency Management Agency has released an update,. Hatcher Mountain/Indigo lane fire is 30% contained at this time. Firefighting crews continue to work the hotspots from the...
Dolly Parton is Sevier County, Tennessee’s favorite daughter. As thousands of acres burn a few miles from her famed Dollywood theme park, the area’s largest employer, Parton turned to social media to share her support. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The storm that hit Northwest Arkansas caused damage in Fayetteville as well as Springdale. A viewer posted a photo in the u local Arkansas Facebook group from the Outback Steakhouse showing damage and debris. Another shared a photo of a truck in the shopping center near...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local volunteer firefighter lost his Johnson City home to fire while battling the Hatcher Mountain wildfire in Sevier County. Lt. Michael Gillespie and the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department were among the many who responded to Wears Valley on Wednesday night. Gillespie left with a convoy of other Washington County, […]
CLINTON, Tenn. — A new multi-use park named Aspire Park in Clinton is the legacy of a hometown boy. “It’s about families that have gone before us and what they did,” said developer Joe Hollingsworth. He is the visionary behind a 180-acre green space, almost doubled by...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024. The end of daylight saving […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Responders from several East Tennessee agencies are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County. You can follow our sister station WVLT here for live updates on what officials are calling the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. Those in the area can check...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is in a Level 3 state of emergency because of wildfires in Sevier County and severe weather in West Tennessee. Madison County emergency officials in Jackson are reporting multiple structures damaged from the severe weather with impacts to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 service outage and damage to the Forest Cove nursing home.
Grace Runkel and Lindsey Gibbs are keeping you updated on severe weather returning into our area. Highlighting fun events happening in our area including the Upstate Native Plant sale, Spring onto Main Street, Imagine Upstate's Steam Festival, and The Great Eggventure. One killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle crash. Updated: 4...
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Several thousands of people lost power and crews responded to calls for several fires, downed trees, and power lines in the area after strong winds pummeled East Tennessee Wednesday and early Thursday morning. Several thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee, including Knox,...
