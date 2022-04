There are a lot of high-profile business execs and even hourly employees who would argue with the notion that "the customer is always right." Take Steve Jobs, for example, he was very much concerned with exacting his vision of tech products and functionality, even if there was an outcry at the beginning against them. Today, Apple is worth over $2 trillion, so yeah, maybe the customer was wrong about hardware keyboards on smartphones.

