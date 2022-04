Mysterious, inexplicably fast waves are coming out of the Sun, scientists say.The wave are moving three times more quickly than was previously thought possible, according to new research.Scientists describe the waves as a “true mystery” that suggest there could be other, undiscovered physical processes at work. They might also offer a unique insight into the interior of the Sun, which usually cannot be observed.The findings came after scientists examined 25 years of data gathered on the Sun from both space and on Earth. They found the new set of waves – known as high-frequency retrograde or HFR waves –...

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO