Food Safety

RECALL: Peanut butter sold in NJ may contain metal fragments

By Eric Scott
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA has announced a recall of Skippy Peanut Butter due to potential metal contamination. The company voluntarily recalled 161,692 total pounds of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter...

943thepoint.com

State
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

