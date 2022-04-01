ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Benefits of integrating security and networking with SASE

By Ed Elmore
TechRadar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cybersecurity approaches we relied on to secure our government networks and protect our IT resources against attackers are no longer able to perform. In fact, some of the most devastating cyberattacks ever have occurred over the past year. About the author. Ed Elmore, Director of Federal Markets, Versa...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Linux and Raspberry Pi devices are proving a major security weak link

There are hundreds of thousands of Linux and Raspberry Pi devices connected to the internet right now, protected by nothing more than the default password. In possession of these default passwords, cybercriminals are using numerous automated bots to scan for vulnerable devices. Once they find them, planting malware becomes relatively easy.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AWS is helping fund startups building greener cities

Amazon is taking steps to make cities around the world more environmentally friendly, in the face of the deteriorating state of the world's climates. The company's AWS cloud computing arm has announced an expansion of its sustainable efforts, launching the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help growing companies leverage cloud computing for environmental and ecological ends.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

The Metaverse May Bring New Cyber Risks. Here's What Companies Can Do

The metaverse has drawn hype in recent months, with companies like Meta and Ralph Lauren rushing to get their foot in its virtual door. But cybercrime in the real world is already becoming more rampant. Check Point, a cybersecurity firm, reported a 50% increase in overall attacks per week on corporate networks last year compared with 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Network Performance#Network Service#Federal Markets#Versa Networks#Gartner#Saas
TechRadar

Google Chrome users urged to update immediately or risk attack

Google has urged Chrome users to update the web browser to the latest version in order to avoid being targeted by cybercriminals. Late last week, the company released Chrome 99.0.4844.84 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, which fixes a high severity zero-day vulnerability that allows for remote code execution. In an...
INTERNET
Android Authority

I ditched consumer Wi-Fi routers, and I recommend you do too

My new Ubiquiti Wi-Fi setup is faster, stronger, and a lot more upgradable. Rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity is one of those things that people take for granted, but it isn’t a given. And for me, it is more than a simple necessity. As someone who has worked remotely for over a decade, it is the backbone of my livelihood.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

How to use multiple monitors in Windows 11

When you buy a monitor for your PC, one of the key considerations – aside from price – is most likely size, mainly so that it can fit on your desk. While there is a lot to be said in favor of a large monitor, cost can be an issue.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This nasty malware weasels its way into your email threads

Cybersecurity researchers have identified a new campaign whereby attackers hijack email threads to distribute malware loaders. Experts from Intezer say that an unknown threat actor is abusing known vulnerabilities in unpatched, compromised Microsoft Exchange servers to steal login credentials. Once an email account has been compromised, the attackers scan the...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Windstream Delivers Managed SASE Solution with Cato Networks

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading managed communications service provider, announced North America’s first comprehensive managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution with Cato Networks. Windstream Enterprise is the first North American managed service provider to fully converge cloud-optimized network and security with a completely integrated Secure Access Service Edge...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Google Home update brings new 'centralized' smart home privacy controls

Google launches new privacy settings for the Google Home app. The new privacy settings let users manage and adjust their home activity data and controls. The settings are rolling out now on the latest version of the Google Home app. Google is on a roll lately as the company rolls...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The Top 10 Vulnerability Scanning Tools

We are in an era of internet connectivity where each person has an online identity. Businesses and companies are availing this opportunity to expand the reach of their businesses worldwide. If you don't want your or your company's data to be accessible to malicious actors or be available on the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How can businesses create greener data centers?

Technology companies have an obligation to set benchmarks and run in a way that builds a positive environment for employees, society and the global ecosystem. Ian Jeffs is General Manager at Lenovo Infrastructure Group. Enterprise decision makers need to balance the growing demand for IT with rising expectations around environmentally...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Secure Web Gateway vs VPN vs Proxy vs CASB: What's the difference?

Cloud computing has been around for over two decades and more and more businesses are choosing the cloud over on-site servers because of its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and overall business efficiency. However, cloud computing is not without its drawbacks, the scariest of them concerning security. So, before shifting your business to...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Why now is the time to host your code in the cloud

Cloud adoption is rocketing. Businesses of every size, in every sector, are switching on to the undoubted benefits of hosting applications, services and code in the cloud. The pandemic has expedited the trend, with organizations forced to rethink their IT operations and infrastructure virtually overnight. So much so that Gartner estimates that global end-user spending on public cloud services is set to grow by more than 18 per cent in 2021 to $304.9 billion, not least due to the upheaval in working processes caused by Covid-19.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer features intelligent interactions and connectivity

Print, copy, and scan with 1 device: the HUAWEI PixLab X1 multifunction printer. It features intelligent interactions for convenient use. For example, when it’s ready for use, it automatically pops up and prompts you to connect up to 2 devices. Via the subtle touch screen control panel, you’ll see the easy-to-follow, on-screen steps for installation. The HUAWEI PixLab X1 also features Tap-to-Print technology, enabling you to print an image or document from your phone. Moreover, this multifunction printer prints up to 28 pages per minute and supports automatic, double-sided printing. Capable of meeting professional needs, this office gadget includes Smart Card Copying to correct the position and orientation of a card and present flawless copies. Finally, the separate drum and toner cartridges allow for independent replacement of the toner cartridge. In fact, replace the toner cartridge with a simple pull-and-push action.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

How Do You Make Cloud Migration Easier?

Cloud migration. It’s a term that comes up in most enterprise conversations at least once. While the term represents the practice of moving from on-premises infrastructure to cloud infrastructure, what is meant by “cloud migration” has evolved. Cloud migration is no longer as simple as moving from on-prem servers to AWS EC2. It could include moving to managed databases or API gateways, or maybe you need AWS for some workloads and Azure for others. Perhaps you’re a financial or public sector organization, and you need a private cloud. Or maybe you need to meet special regulatory requirements. In this article, we’re going to look at three best practices for making cloud migration easier for your enterprise: Refine your culture. Engage in intelligent change. Observe and monitor.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy