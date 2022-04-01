ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Duck Tours Needs Drivers As New Season Begins

By Anna Meiler
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Duck Tours’ 29th season starts Friday and they’re looking for drivers.

Duck Tours CEO Cindy Brown said she’s looking forward to a normal season without any COVID protocols on board after two tough years. She also expects more tourists will travel to Boston this summer, but they have a shortage of drivers. So, they’re offering wages of $25 an hour and a $4,000 sign on bonus.

“We are short drivers. We are actively trying to hire. We’ve increased our wages. We have sign on bonuses, end of season bonuses, safety bonuses. It’s a fun place to work, lots of perks in the city and a fun way for someone who’s got a CDL to make their living off the streets of Boston. It really is a wonderful job if you want to take it,” Brown told WBZ-TV Friday.

The company is offering free rides to anyone with a CDL license, hoping drivers come on board, take a tour, and discover this is the job for them.

“Younger folks are not getting into driving. Plus a lot of people over the pandemic decided on changing careers or a different path of life,” Brown said.

They hope to hire 20 drivers in the next month and a half.

“The last two years have been very challenging so we’re really looking forward to a normal year, we hope,” said driver Paul McKenna. He is retired but works for Boston Duck Tours as a seasonal job.

McKenna said his favorite part is sharing his favorite city with people from all over the world.

“What’s better than Boston?” McKenna said.

“When people see the Ducks out they know that winter is behind us and good times are coming,” Brown said.

The duck boats will leave their garage in Dorchester and depart from three spots in the city – the Museum of Science, the Prudential building and the New England Aquarium starting at 10 a.m.

Boston Duck Tours serves about 555,000 guests in a typical season.

For more information, visit their website .

