Cornell University has escalated its campus alert level to “yellow,” indicating higher-than-predicted levels of COVID-19 campus transmission. The number of cases are rising significantly. Cornell’s COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard shows 151 new positive cases in total as of Tuesday, March 22. That brings the number of total active student cases to 263, with 36 active employee cases as well.

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO