ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Community Services for Children (CSC) is proud to announce Deidra Vachier has been named CEO/President effective March 11, 2022. Officials say Vachier has worked at CSC for 24 years in various roles, most recently she served as Vice-President of Early Childhood Development. Throughout her career, Vachier has been an advocate for high quality early learning.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO