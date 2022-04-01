ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Nostalgia Could Be Triggering a Return of the Chain Bookstore

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hS1cl_0ewOtFm700
Image via Michael Macor, The SDan Francisco Chronicle as printed in Bloomberg CityLab.

The heyday of the chain bookstore could be traced to the Harry Potter phenomena between 1997 to 2007, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg CityLab.

Amazon.com, dying malls, and fewer bookstores dwindled those chain bookstore crowds over the years.

But they could be seeing a resurgence, driven by Millennial nostalgia for Waldenbooks, Borders, and other national bookseller brands.

Brian Goldstein, an art history professor at Swarthmore College, is one of those with fond memories.

“I got many sports biographies from Little Professor and other chains, most vividly Gretzky, An Autobiography, which I read in the fifth grade,” he wrote in an email.

He remembers hanging out at the Little Professor next to a barbershop at a suburban Cincinnati strip mall.

Later, he worked at a local Barnes & Noble, shelving books while learning about Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, the centuries-old philosophy of fly fishing and Frank Lloyd Wright.

Gen Z is also going to TikTok to talk about books, driving billions of views and sales of authors’ back-lists.

In a country starving again for social interaction, a place like Barnes and Noble could be where the public browses together once again.

Bloomberg CityLab about the revival of chain bookstores.

Comments / 0

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

422K+

Views

Related
Robb Report

This Warhol Painting Could Fetch a Record-Shattering $200 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. In what is poised to become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches its expectation, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking Picabia Painting Brings Sotheby’s Surrealism Sale to $37 M.

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million). The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Nostalgia#Bookstores#Amazon Com#Millennial#Swarthmore College#Barnes Noble#Tiktok
9News

Iconic Marilyn Monroe image may fetch $200 million at auction

NEW YORK — An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million. The silkscreen image known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn," a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie's said Monday.
VISUAL ART
CNBC

This mom turned a family tradition into an Oprah-approved company that brings in almost $200,000 per month

Chai has always been a constant in Monica Sunny's life. Not the Americanized spicy, sugary version. In India, "chai" simply means "tea" – and after emigrating from Punjab, India, to Atlanta when she was nine, Sunny and her parents made chai together. They'd mix spices like ginger and fennel, boil them with milk or water on the stove, and strain.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Julia Child’s Net Worth Before Her Death Makes Her One of the Most Successful Home Cooks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. With dozens of bestselling cookbooks and top-rated cooking shows, it’s understandable why fans have been curious about Julia Child’s net worth and how much she made before her death. Child—whose full name is Julia Carolyn Child—was born on August 15, 1912, in Pasadena, California. She graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1934 with a degree in history and worked as a copywriter in the advertising department of W. & J. Sloane after college. During World War II, Child joined the Office of Strategic Services after she learned that she was too tall...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Cheddar News

The Psychology of Nostalgia

Clay Routledge, Professor of Business and author of "Nostalgia: A Psychological Resource", joins Cheddar Reveals to discuss the psychology of nostalgia: why we have it, and why it may be good for our mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fortune

5 new books to read in April

A new history of the right to privacy in the United States examined in light of how our data is being used and as protections for journalists come under new threats; a new examination of the evolving future of work and where that work will actually take place; and a new anthology of 22 essays from some of the world’s most celebrated writers on the joys, struggles, and realities of being alone.
KESQ

Fascinating stories behind the world’s oldest logos

The oldest registered trademark in the United States dates back to 1870, when it was filed by paint manufacturer Averill. Against the backdrop of Chicago, an eagle is depicted holding a paintbrush in its beak. The words “Durable, Beautiful, Economical” appear in a banderole. It has, to modern eyes, a very quaint feel.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
hypebeast.com

Nigel Howlett Chronicles Latest Exhibition in New Book With Avant Arte

Available in both a standard and collector’s edition. Back in December, Nigel Howlett released a limited edition sculpture with Case Studyo that, for many of us, serves as a fitting reaction to the pandemic. Yesterday, the London-based artist worked with Avant Arte to release a sumptuous new art book chronicling his exhibition, The Face Before You Were Born, which concluded earlier this year at Ojiri Gallery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

How ‘Severance’ Turned the Workplace Into a Demented Playground

Click here to read the full article. There have been plenty of television shows set in workplaces, but there’s never been one that looks quite like “Severance.” The Apple TV Plus science fiction series is set in the headquarters of Lumon Industries, a mysterious, cult-like company that surgically alters the memories of select employees to split their consciousness in two: their work selves and their outside selves. These “severed” employees work on their own floor in the company building, and it’s a world in itself: a sprawling labyrinth of stark white halls that stretch into eternity, and massive, void-like office...
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Airbnb’s Co-Founder Funded a Nonprofit Dedicated to Charles and Ray Eames

Decades after their heyday, people are still talking about — and being inspired by — the work and philosophy of Charles and Ray Eames. A 2020 article in The New York Times highlighted “their chairs, their dozens of experimental movies, or their famous house on the Pacific Ocean” as key elements of their collaborative work. But the full scope of their work remains vast, the subject of museum shows and biographical analyses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

The vibe has shifted, plus 'Conversations with People Who Hate Me'

You may see it in the news or on social media. You may be feeling different in your relationships or with your job. The "vibe" has shifted. Our guest host Jasmine Garsd is joined by Elamin Abdelmahmoud, culture writer for BuzzFeed News and host of CBC's pop culture podcast Pop Chat, to learn more about this vibe shift and why we all may be feeling a little off right now.
ENTERTAINMENT
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy