Unadilla News

Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel will be ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at 2 p.m. on March 20, at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. Elizabeth is a 2008 graduate of North High School in Sioux City. She received a bachelor of arts in music from Morningside (College) University in 2012. She received a master's of music in piano performance from the University of South Dakota in 2014 and a master of divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2021. Elizabeth currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband Brian Ganzel, where she has accepted a call to Cooksville Lutheran Church in Evansville, Wis. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jim and Cindy Lippke of Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO