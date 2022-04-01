ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Final Four Villanova Fans Stock Up on Gear Ahead of Tomorrow’s Game

By David Bjorkgren
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago
The Villanova Wildcats take on the University of Kansas this weekend in New Orleans in the Final Four and people are literally gearing up, writes Alecia Reid for CBS 3.

There’s calm now on the campus, but it was a noisy sendoff for the team on Wednesday, March 30, writes Bob Grotz for the Daily Times.

As the Wildcats and head coach Jay Wright walked across the Pavilion to board buses for the airport, noisy fans yelled, cheerleaders cheered, the band played, and even service dogs came out to support the team.

Afterward, a busy energy continued to permeate the Villanova University bookstore.

There’s Villanova gear everywhere with Final Four merchandise prominently displayed out front.

Villanova made the Final Four in Texas and fans — students, staff, professors, friends and family — are gushing with support for the men’s basketball team.

Several patrons picking up merchandise say they are planning a trip to New Orleans to catch tomorrow’s game in person.

“It’s really warm in New Orleans, and hopefully we can shed the winter coats and be wearing some short-sleeve ‘Nova gear,” Heather Potts said.

