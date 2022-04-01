The ‘Only Limit Is Your Mind’: Avondale Golfer Excels on the Links as a Duke Freshman

Image via GoDuke.com.

Avondale native Rylie Heflin has excelled as a freshman on the Duke women’s golf team, according to a report from GoDuke.com.

A graduate of Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Del., Heflin led the Hillers to four consecutive co-ed state titles and was a four-time all-state selection.

Last fall, her first season as a Blue Devil, she carded a season-best 70 at the Tar Heel Invitational.

“Your only limit is your mind,” said Heflin.

She cites Tiger Woods as her favorite golfer and has been inspired by him since she was a young girl. Playing at St. Andrews, the renowned course in Scotland known as “the home of golf,” is on her bucket list.

