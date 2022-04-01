75 Things You Totally Forgot Happened At The Most Iconic Grammys Of All-Time

Related
Jason Momoa Debuts Braided Hairstyle at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Why Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa's Relationship "Drifted Apart" Aquaman jumped out of the water and onto the red carpet with new hair. Jason Momoa arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet on March 27 with a head-turning hair change. The actor pulled back his gorgeous curly locks into a tight braid.
The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2022 Oscars
Hollywood's A-list couples made statements at the 2022 Academy Awards. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wowed with their red-carpet looks.
Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga to perform, everything else happening during Sunday's awards
The Grammys are live and in a new location: Las Vegas. All you need to know, from who's performing (Lady Gaga) to who's hosting (Trevor Noah).
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Elton John's sons hit Oscars 2022 viewing party with Lady Gaga, their 'Gagamother'
Elton John's family reunited with Lady Gaga at The Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party.
Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’
One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
Jaden Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Dad Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Viewers at home were shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, and now, the actor’s son, Jaden, is revealing why the evening made him ‘cry’. “And That’s How We Do It”, Jaden Smith tweeted on March 28, just moments after the...
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan
"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
See Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Night at the 2022 Oscars
Watch: Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022. Forget King Richard—we want to talk about Queen Bey. Beyoncé was sitting front and center for the 2022 Oscars following her breathtaking performance of Best Original Song nominee "Be Alive." And though she skipped the carpet, the singer's bright yellow gown ensured she claimed the spotlight inside.
After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
Nicole Kidman Literally Had a New Color Invented for Her Jaw-Dropping Oscars 2022 Look
Watch: Nicole Kidman Reflects on Playing Lucille Ball at Oscars 2022. Sorry Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" does not apply to Nicole Kidman. The actress hit the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Oscars rocking a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. Just how custom was the dress, though? As Nicole revealed during an exclusive interview with E! News, Armani created an entirely new color just for the garment.
Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party
Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
Why Ryan Seacrest Swears It's Not "Awkward" Interviewing Ex-Girlfriend Julianne Hough
Watch: Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs. Only Ryan Seacrest can make talking to an ex look easy. On March 4, the host of iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest had the opportunity to chat with Derek Hough and his sister Julianne Hough for their new ABC special. And while some fans—including his co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad—may have predicted some tension between Ryan and his ex-girlfriend, it just wasn't the case.
See All the Couples Who Turned the 2022 Oscars Into Date Night
Watch: Oscar-Nominated Couples BREAKDOWN: Penelope Cruz, Javier & More!. Ahhh, love is in the air at the 94th Academy Awards. Celebrity couples including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer and so many more showed off swoon-worthy PDA on the Oscars red carpet. But one special duo we're keeping our eyes on is Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey and Sean 'Diddy' Combs are slated to be presenters at Academy Awards
Tracee Ellis Ross, Shawn Mendes, Halle Bailey and Sean 'Diddy' Combs have been unveiled as presenters at the 94th Academy Awards. They will also be joined by Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson and Tyler Perry at the ceremony on March 27, according to one of the award show's producers, Will Packer.
Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch
The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'
Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19
Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
