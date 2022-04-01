ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75 Things You Totally Forgot Happened At The Most Iconic Grammys Of All-Time

By Matt Stopera
 1 day ago

The 2000 Grammys were the most iconic Grammy Awards ever, and here's why:

1. First and foremost, "THE" dress. Like, the original one.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

2. The chaos this dress brought to the world was unmatched.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

3. Like, Google Images was invented because of it.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

4. It's funny looking back now because it's not, like, that extreme.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

5. Britney Jean Spears was an absolute vision in white channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

6. This was back when Britney and J*stin were hiding their relationship.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

7. Like, the boys literally know they were dating and trying to act coy.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. They're doing an awful job covering it up.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Rosie hosted, BTW.

Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

10. Sisqo showed up. Celebs just don't do it like this anymore.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Pure camp.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Missy Elliott wore literal razor blades.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

13. She really can do no wrong.

Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

14. Brit also performed surrounded by dancers in funny hats, FWIW.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

15. Lenny Kravitz took his daughter to the Grammys.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

16. Yes, that's baby Zoë!

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

17. I mean, that's a fit! And I'm not joking.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

18. Adorable.

Patrick Mcmullan / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

19. Brad and Jen went to a pre-party.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

20. They look...happy. They also look like wax figures because that's what photography looked like back then.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

21. NSYNC actually had this cute, coordinated look.

Steve.granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

22. It was the rare time they didn't look like they got dressed from a high school drama club prop chest.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23. Destiny's Child was in full Survivor mode, like the TV show.

Kirby Lee / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Farrah was fighting for her life.

Ron Davis / Getty Images

25. This was also the year Letoya Luckett went solo to the show after she was kicked out of the group, but was still nominated alongside Destiny's Child*. Iconic.

*I believe that's the story.

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

26. Ricky Martin took this woman as his date.

Ryan Scott / Getty Images

27. As a former closeted person, I relate all too well.

Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

28. Blonde advocate Hoku was in attendance.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Sting was serving body.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

30. Ellen took a literal mop to the red carpet.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

31. I don't really get what she was going for.

Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

32. Lou Bega showed up solo without Angela, Pamela, Sandra, or Rita in sight.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

33. Kid Rock was trying really hard...

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

34. He had a convo with Jewel and Moby: "You know I'm actually a rich kid from Detroit. This is cosplay!"

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

35. This was back when he was dating Jaime King.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

36. The ENTIRE Osbourne family showed up, even the daughter who refused to be on the show.

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

37. That's baby Kelly O!

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

38. Brian McKnight wore a popular outfit of the time period: a leather suit made from an entire cow.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

39. Monica was giving us full leather daddy.

Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

40. Here's a cute pic of Monica with Joey and Lance.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

41. The Backstreet Boys took this cute pic with Tony Bennett.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

42. Jamie Foxx took this picture with a random acrobat.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

43. Gary Coleman walked the red carpet with a disposable camera because disposables were really the only way to go back then. This wasn't some Urban Outfitters fad.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

44. Hugh Hefner went to a Grammy pre-dinner with what appears to be six identical women.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

45. Chevy Chase was on cool dad duty. He brought his daughter.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

46. Fred Durst was desperate for attention.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

47. Simmer down now.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

48. TLC wore this gorgeous + hot coordinated look.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

49. They performed "No Scrubs."

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

50. They rightfully won Best R&B album.

Hector Mata / AFP via Getty Images

51. Kevin Richardson brought his mom or grandma. I can't really tell.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

52. Johnny Rzeznik was rocking his original Karen cut.

Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

53. A true revolutionary.

Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

54. Dido was serving glamour.

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

55. Lauryn Hill dressed business casual.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

56. Alicia Keys was there.

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

57. Sheryl Crow dressed how Instagram influencers dress in 2022.

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

58. Ray Romano also showed up with his kid.

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

59. Here's a cute pic of Mary J. and Lauryn Hill, just because.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

60. And here's Tara Reid, Bijou Phillips, and Destiny's Child together, just because as well.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

61. Phil Collins took his daughter. She crimped the hell out of her hair because that's what we did back then.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

62. My fav couple, Tim and Faith, were there.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

63. The Chicks won a bunch of awards.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

64. Shirley Manson dressed as a school girl.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

65. Elton John and Billy Joel shared a convo.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

66. Ricky Martin danced up a storm, a moment most defining for my sexuality.

Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

67. The Baha Men got an invite.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

68. Whitney Houston won four Grammys that night.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

69. This was the year Santana swept with "Smooth."

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

70. TBH, I'm totally digging Rob Thomas's sparkly suit. V cute.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

71. This was the year Britney Spears fans will never forget.

Scott Gries / Getty Images

72. Christina apparently took a call on an early cellphone prototype.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

73. Aaron Carter was the youngest attendee.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

74. They gave him popcorn to sit still.

Dave Hogan / Getty Images

75. And Macy Gray waved bye bye.

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

What a time to be alive!

