29 Things That Latinos Do All The Time That Other People Would Genuinely Not Understand
1. Our most-watched news program growing up was called Primer Impacto and often had stories about demonic possession, chupacabras, and everyday things that'll likely kill us.
2. We say "my mom" and "my dad" when speaking to our siblings, even though we share the same mom or dad.
3. If we go out on one night and try to go out for a second time in one week, our parents will say we "go out all the time" and are "never home."
4. And despite some of us being fully grown adults who don't even live at home anymore, we still have to say where we're going, who we're going with, why we're going, and what time we'll be back every time we leave the house.
5. If it's over 100 degrees out, you can almost guarantee that caldo is being made out there. Sweating while eating it is just part of the experience.
@_nicoisfamous
Who can relate😭❗️
6. Some of us spent a large part of our childhood translating official government documents and making important calls for our parents while we didn't even have a fluent grip on either English or Spanish at the time.
7. Our sofas and kitchen tables are often covered in plastic, and no, the sofa is not comfortable, and yes, your legs do stick if you're wearing shorts.
8. Walking barefoot on a tile floor is a guaranteed way of getting "sick." At least, that's what we've been told all our lives.
9. The same goes for going out in cold weather right after showering. Walking outside with wet hair is somehow equal to me playing in traffic if you ask my mom.
@abraham.uribe
facts or nah?? 😭😭
10. "Por ese telefono" also appears to be a "valid" reason why we have literally any illness or problem.
11. "Second cousin" is a phrase many of us didn't even know existed until adulthood, so we just called our cousins' kids our "nephews" and "nieces."
12. The phrase "sana sana colita de rana" is used to alleviate any sort of injury, which literally translates to, "Heal, heal, butt of a frog."
13. A party only truly begins when we arrive, and yeah, that may be an hour or two after you told us to get there.
14. But when it comes to a flight, we will absolutely be there five hours before boarding even begins.
15. A "small" celebration for us is everyone else's "large." Even just inviting a few relatives can quickly snowball into a 75-person backyard party with complete strangers that doesn't end until the next morning.
16. We have to allot about half an hour just to say goodbye to everyone at these gatherings, too.
17. Baby showers and children's birthday parties involve just as much drunken fun as any other celebration would, Frozen tablecloths and all. And no, the children aren't the ones drinking, so chill.
18. Every family function always has at least one child laid out on two chairs sleeping like a rock while music blares out of multiple speakers, lights flash, and people dance.
19. It's common for a lot of us to have padrinos (godparents) sponsor different aspects of our wedding, like flowers, decor, the cake, etc.
20. Centerpieces at weddings, quinces, birthday parties, etc. are not just for looking at, they're for taking. And no, it's not considered "stealing."
21. Christmas is usually a typical day for us in which we eat leftovers and just watch TV or something. The real holiday is Nochebuena, which takes place the night before on Christmas Eve.
22. We also wait around until midnight to open presents on that night, whereas the rest of the world is waiting until Christmas morning. We love a head start.
23. We risk our lives every New Year's Eve by stuffing 12 grapes down our throat as the clock ticks down to midnight. We also wear yellow underwear, eat lentils, run around with luggage, and throw water out of a window just in case.
@basii_17
We go all out😂🎉
For those who don't know, each grape is supposed to signify a month of the year, and eating them in the final seconds of the year is supposed to bring good luck and prosperity into the new year. Yellow underwear is supposed to bring good luck as well, lentils bring financial success, the luggage brings new travel opportunities, and throwing water out gets rid of the bad vibes from the previous year.
24. Getting dressed to the nines just to sit in the living room during a family event is completely normal.
25. Sleepovers aren't even a point of discussion, they're just an automatic "NO."
@rafelina_michelle
My mom never let me sleepover ANYWHERE!
26. Little girls often get their ears pierced basically .002 seconds after leaving the womb.
27. This ceramic bowl with a colored border has somehow infiltrated so many of our homes that it's now just a part of the culture. Many of us don't even know how it found its way into our homes.
28. So many of our dads can't ever have a phone conversation without them being as loud as a jet engine. Their default phone speaking voice is a regular shout.
@campuzanoabelardo
American dads🇺🇸 vs Mexican dads🇲🇽
