CLEVELAND, Ohio - Call it the calm before the storms as Northeast Ohio is in for some cloudy weather on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast doesn’t call for significant rain chances until well after dark, but once the rain starts it is likely to continue. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s with lows falling to the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 60 and a chance for 30 mph wind gusts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO