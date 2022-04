The YMCA of Dodge County, 220 Corporate Drive, will have the Easter Bunny returning to its grounds this year following two years with safety protocols in place. The traditional Easter Eggstravaganza will be held on April 9 from 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children can have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. The Egg Dash, where children line up on the soccer fields in order to fill their baskets, will be held at noon.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 19 DAYS AGO