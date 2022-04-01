VETERANS’ RECOGNITION: THOMAS FINEGAN

Annabel J. Willcott, Leavenworth, passed away March 24, 2022. She was born in Omaha, NE on August 24, 1928 to William Wallace and Della Bernice (Pollett) Crawford. After the death of her mother, Annabel and her father moved to Leavenworth. She started school at St. Mary’s Academy as a teenager, thus beginning her lifelong love of and association with the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. Annabel was an executive secretary at Fort Leavenworth before relocating to Marion, IL, with her husband Walt. After he retired, they returned to Leavenworth where Annabel began 35 years of working for the SCL’s, at Saint Mary College, St. John Hospital, and the Mother House, retiring in 2016. She remained close to the SCL’s all of her life and was proud to be an Associate of the Sister of Charity Leavenworth (SCLA). On January 28, 1950, Annabel married Walter F. Willcott. They had three children, Ronald, Della, and Amy. Annabel is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walt, infant son Randall, son Ronald, and daughter-in-law, Rosanne. She is survived by her two daughters, cousin Robert Crawford and his wife Marilyn of North Platte, NE, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be April 2, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Church, 900 Ida, Lansing, KS at 10:30. Family will greet friends beginning 9:30 at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Francis de Sales Church and Meals on Wheels, care of the Council on Aging, 1830 S Broadway, Leavenworth or to the choice of the donor. The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice of Olathe for their wonderful care and kindness. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO