VETERANS’ RECOGNITION: THOMAS FINEGAN

Leavenworth Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas James Finegan was born on Sept. 1, 1850, in Hillsboro, Highland County, Ohio, the son of John and Mary Jones Finegan. On Aug....

www.leavenworthtimes.com

WRGB

Assemblyman calls for nationwide recognition of K-9 Veterans Day

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara sponsored a resolution to recognize March 13, 2022, as K-9 Veterans Day, an observance that honors the courage and sacrifice of military dogs in New York State. "Since our nation's founding, dogs have been an integral part of our military efforts...
MILITARY
WPMI

Mobile Vietnam Veteran receives long-awaited recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Vietnam veteran got the recognition he deserves today by receiving some long-awaited medals. Major Raleigh Power's hometown in Columbus, Georgia, but he lives in Mobile now. Today, his family and friends brought him to Kraver's Seafood in Mobile where he got his big surprise...
MOBILE, AL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes

Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
LECANTO, FL
Leavenworth Times

Sister Lynn Casey, SCL

Sister Lynn Casey, 85, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL) for 65 years, died on January 31, 2022, at Ross Hall in Leavenworth, Kan. Sister entered the religious community on Aug. 19, 1956, and served in education, public health, and hospital administration. To read her complete obituary, please visit the SCL website at https://www.scls.org/sisterlynncasey/.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Elizabeth Jean (McBride) Bayless

Elizabeth Jean (McBride) Bayless, 95, passed away, March 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan., at home with her family. Betty was born to LeRoy and Elizabeth Beatrice (Barber) McBride on Oct. 3, 1926, in Ottumwa, Iowa. On July 28, 1951, Betty married Robert M. Bayless in Seattle, Wash. They were married for 67 years until he passed away in 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, James, John and William; and two sisters, Clara and Mary Lucille.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Leavenworth Times

Rose Marie (Hildebrandt) Cook

On the morning of March 25th, 2022, Rose passed away peacefully at her home in Lansing, Kansas. She was born February 11, 1936, in Leavenworth, Kan., to George Bettis Hildebrandt and Nina Hildebrandt (Johnson). She is survived by her son, Kevin Cook; her daughter, Georgia Brown; as well as her three sisters Georgia Hester, Barbara Johnson, Lauretta Potter; and brother Gary Hildebrandt. Rose will forever be remembered by her beloved grandchildren Lincoln Brown Jr. and Sierra Rose Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, retired Sgt. Maj. Walter C. Cook.; and her brother George Hildebrandt Jr. and sister Mary Williams.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

Annabel J. Willcott

Annabel J. Willcott, Leavenworth, passed away March 24, 2022. She was born in Omaha, NE on August 24, 1928 to William Wallace and Della Bernice (Pollett) Crawford. After the death of her mother, Annabel and her father moved to Leavenworth. She started school at St. Mary’s Academy as a teenager, thus beginning her lifelong love of and association with the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. Annabel was an executive secretary at Fort Leavenworth before relocating to Marion, IL, with her husband Walt. After he retired, they returned to Leavenworth where Annabel began 35 years of working for the SCL’s, at Saint Mary College, St. John Hospital, and the Mother House, retiring in 2016. She remained close to the SCL’s all of her life and was proud to be an Associate of the Sister of Charity Leavenworth (SCLA). On January 28, 1950, Annabel married Walter F. Willcott. They had three children, Ronald, Della, and Amy. Annabel is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walt, infant son Randall, son Ronald, and daughter-in-law, Rosanne. She is survived by her two daughters, cousin Robert Crawford and his wife Marilyn of North Platte, NE, two grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be April 2, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Church, 900 Ida, Lansing, KS at 10:30. Family will greet friends beginning 9:30 at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Francis de Sales Church and Meals on Wheels, care of the Council on Aging, 1830 S Broadway, Leavenworth or to the choice of the donor. The family would like to thank Evergreen Hospice of Olathe for their wonderful care and kindness. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Leavenworth Times

John B. Sirridge

John B. Sirridge, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, in Platte City, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, MO. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Aspire Health and Rehabilitation, P.O. Box 1310, Platte City, MO 64079 to benefit the Resident Fund.
PLATTE CITY, MO
Person
John
Leavenworth Times

Daniel Elmer Karczewski

Mr. Daniel Elmer Karczewski, 50, of Snyder, Texas passed away at his home on March 29, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM April 23, 2022, at St. Joseph of the Valley in Easton, Kansas. Services are under the direction of Bell Cypert Seale Funeral Home. Mr....
SNYDER, TX
Leavenworth Times

Lecture to focus on domestic terrorism

The seventh presentation of the InterAgency Brown-Bag Lecture Series for CGSC academic year 2022 will be at 12:30 p.m. April 20 in the Arnold Conference Room in the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. A team from the Heart of America Joint Terrorism Task Force will provide an overview...
LEAVENWORTH, KS

