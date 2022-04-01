ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Reports Record Financial and Operational Results Delivering $8.1M in Revenue and $1.9M in Net Income for Year Ended December 31, 2021

Company delivers 244% increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and posts $1.9M positive net income for the Full Year ended December 31, 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries...

