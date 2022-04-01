Construction Company Scherrer Construction Co. Wins The Daily Reporter's Top Projects Award Program

GrowDigitalStorefronts.com is pleased to share that they are taking advantage of the Digital Real Estate boom, which allows many faith-based entrepreneurs to spend time for themselves, their families, and the community. Many pastors, preachers, missionaries, ministers, lay workers, servant minded individuals and non-profit founders are already in the online digital real estate business. They are looking for more time to serve and bless their communities, churches, and families. The Digital Storefront Blessed to be a Blessing training is an ongoing program where all the students in the training program are encouraged to find ministries and non-profits who need help and blessing through online digital marketing skills.

