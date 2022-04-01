ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

By Joey
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several weeks ago, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: that Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the...

wblm.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bangor Daily News

I was lucky enough to visit a Maine black bear den

A few weeks ago, I joined members of the bear crew from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to survey a black bear sow in its den. Approximately 80 of Maine’s 35,000 black bears are outfitted with tracking collars. Wildlife technicians visit the dens of the collared sows every winter to evaluate and record health information about the bears.
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

This 100-Year-Old Caboose is Now an Airbnb on a Mountain in Maine

I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
City
Howland, ME
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
B98.5

Is Dumpster Diving Legal in Maine?

As the old saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. Typically that phrase is used at yard sales as people are peddling old or used items that no longer seem useful to them. But there are other ways to get your hands on that next DIY project. For the super thrifty and creative, that may include looking inside dumpsters for something that was tossed away. But is it legal to dumpster dive in Maine?
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Congratulations to The Maine Game Warden of the Year

A big congratulations goes out to Warden Joe McBrine for earning the honor of the 2021 Maine Game Warden of the Year. McBrine has been with the Maine Warden Service for 27 years. He patrols section 8 in Washington County, Maine. Nominated by Peers. The award is nominated by peers...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

States with the most ski resorts

Skis naturally evolved from snowshoes a couple of thousand years ago throughout much of the world. But this winter weather footgear didn’t arrive in North America until Russian trappers brought them to Alaska as a means of transport. Fast forward to today, when skiing has evolved into one of the world’s most popular winter recreational sports with an estimated 51 million ski visits annually in the U.S.
TRAVEL
102.9 WBLM

Mainers Try to Identify This Mystery Maine Spot Featured in TikTok Video

Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common City Name in America

Where do cities get their names? Quite they’re in honor of past presidents or other famous figures. There are several cities named after Lincoln; the nation’s capital is named after Washington. And the country’s most common city name is Franklin. Other cities take the names of ancient places. Utica, a city in northern New York […]
SOCIETY
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy