Q: Do you think our main street/downtown area is healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?. A: While we have seen successful business development in the northern blocks of Main Street, the older, Southern areas have been less successful. That is due in part to aging infrastructure, so we need to consider investing there. Recent studies show that walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods provide both a high quality of life and a much better return on investment than sprawling, auto-dependent development. So, I would like over the next two years to explore the possibilities of a mixed-use walkable development adjacent to Main Street.

CHIEFLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO