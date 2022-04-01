ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tom Hamilton Talks Cleveland Guardians! Featured

By Steffany Murdock
wakr.net
 2 days ago

Voice of the Guardians, Tom Hamilton, joined...

wakr.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A name of their own: Hanks to toss 1st pitch for Guardians

Tom Hanks will help launch a new era of Cleveland baseball.The Oscar-winning actor will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Guardians' home opener against the San Francisco Giants on April 15. It will be Cleveland's first home game since dropping Indians, the team's name since 1915.Hanks, who famously said “There is no crying in baseball” while portraying the manager of an all-female team in “A League of Their Own,” has backed Cleveland's major league team since the late 1970s, when he was an intern in the Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival before going to Hollywood."I’ve had Guardians fever...
MLB
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire: Is Molly’s Pub a real place?

Molly’s Pub is a staple on Chicago Fire. It’s been the hangout of choice for the 51 since season 1, and has gone through several different iterations on its way to becoming the safe haven it is now. The show does such a good job of evoking the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Chicago Med star returning as a series regular in season 8

Chicago Med is continuing with Steven Weber in a regular role as Dr Dean Archer for its eighth season. This update arrives via Deadline, with his character – the divisive head of the emergency department – most recently offering Dr Hannah Asher (played by Jessy Schram) a second chance to rebuild her career after recovering from addiction in season 7.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med': Fan-Favorite Actor Confirmed to Return

Chicago Med fans haven't seen the last of Dr. Dean Archer. Deadline reported that Steven Weber will be back as a series regular for Season 8. While Weber was a series regular during Season 7, his future with the show was in question as he originally signed a contract with a one-season commitment.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy