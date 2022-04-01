Would you take this job if the employer responded like this?!

The smallest 401(k) plans charge fees of 0.88% a year, while the largest charge 0.41%, according to Morningstar research. Those fees are levied annually as a percentage of a worker's total savings. The extra costs can amount to a lot of money. Workers who save in a 401(k) plan offered...
The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
Workers at an Amazon facility in New York City have voted to unionize, making it the online retailer's first U.S. facility to organize. Employees at the fulfillment center known as JFK8 voted 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labor Union, according to a count by the National Labor Relations Board.
On Friday, Amazon – America’s wealthiest, most powerful and fiercest anti-union corporation, with the second-largest workforce in the nation (union-busting Walmart being the largest), lost out to a group of warehouse workers in New York who voted to form a union. If anyone had any doubts about Amazon’s...
In the ongoing battle for talent, one trend continues to rear its head: The four-day workweek. Could it be the perk that keeps employees at their current companies? Is it something that businesses can even afford to do? There is a lot to consider before making the change, but we want to know: Would you leave your current job for a four-day workweek?
COVID has left an indelible imprint on Americans. Nowhere is that more evident than in the workplace. Smart companies must learn the lessons of this pandemic so they can prepare for the one that comes next. As much as we would like to put the virus behind us, that’s simply...
