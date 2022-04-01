ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Would you take this job if the employer responded like this?!

101wkqx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in New York got a weird text from an employer after she applied...

www.101wkqx.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Work at a Small Employer? You Likely Pay High 401(K) Fees

The smallest 401(k) plans charge fees of 0.88% a year, while the largest charge 0.41%, according to Morningstar research. Those fees are levied annually as a percentage of a worker's total savings. The extra costs can amount to a lot of money. Workers who save in a 401(k) plan offered...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Amazon workers in New York City warehouse vote to unionize: Workers at Staten Island fulfillment center form first union in the tech giant's 27-year history

Workers at an Amazon facility in New York City have voted to unionize, making it the online retailer's first U.S. facility to organize. Employees at the fulfillment center known as JFK8 voted 2,654 to 2,131 in support of the Amazon Labor Union, according to a count by the National Labor Relations Board.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Employer

Comments / 0

Community Policy