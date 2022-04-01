Juneau weekend weather outlook: Wet and warm.

The sheer scale of the “once-in-a-century” Alaskan avalanche has been emerging this week as public officials revealed that 300 loads of snow have been removed so far from the slide. Some 20 trucks are on the ground clearing the snow and will continue as planned, the Municipality of Anchorage said on Tuesday, pending any changes to safety at the site. It will take several weeks to remove the snow, and without intervention, the area would likely remain cut off until summer. Snow was currently being cleared only during daylight hours so that the snowpack could be monitored for any...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO