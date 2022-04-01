ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Juneau weekend weather outlook: Wet and warm.

ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests: Kimberly Vaughan, Juneau National Weather Service forecaster. Two back-to-back fronts will...

www.ktoo.org

wdhn.com

Wet and unsettled weather on tap to close out the week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm temperatures will be the name of the game for your St. Patrick’s Day forecast. This will make for great weather overall if you have any plans to celebrate outdoors! After beginning the morning in the low 50s, we’ll climb up to the upper 70s for afternoon highs.
DOTHAN, AL
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
96.1 The Breeze

What Is This Big Boulder In The Horseshoe Falls?

I have never seen anything like this in the falls before. During my first walk of the spring season, I went to Niagara Falls to soak up the sunshine, though I did not expect to find, what appears to be, a giant rock in the middle of Horseshoe Falls. Take...
SCIENCE
#Weather
Must Read Alaska

Mayor makes Hiland Road avalanche disaster declaration

Anchorage officials continue to coordinate operations at an avalanche the area of the Hiland Road in Eagle River. Mayor Dave Bronson, City Manager Amy Demboski, Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited parts of the area, and the mayor has declared a disaster for the area of the slide, which occurred Thursday at about 11:30 pm in the 2400 block of Hiland Road.
KING 5

Winter Storm & Flood Watch: Strong storm system to bring feet of mountain snow, lowland rain, flooding & storms

SEATTLE — A strong late-season storm system will bring big impacts to western Washington beginning Sunday, continuing through Tuesday morning. The system will be a bit of a one-two punch with impacts arriving as early as Sunday morning for our coastal communities before overspreading the entire Olympic Peninsula late Sunday morning followed by Puget Sound and the Cascades by the early afternoon hours on Sunday along with another round of impacts Monday into Tuesday morning.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Northern lights expected to dazzle Washington state this week

If you are up at night the next two nights, take a look toward the northern horizon and you might be in for a treat. The Northern lights could be visible in the Tri-Cities this week. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued an alert for what is called a...
TRI-CITIES, WA
The Independent

300 loads of snow removed so far from ‘once-in-a-century’ 80ft-deep Alaskan avalanche

The sheer scale of the “once-in-a-century” Alaskan avalanche has been emerging this week as public officials revealed that 300 loads of snow have been removed so far from the slide. Some 20 trucks are on the ground clearing the snow and will continue as planned, the Municipality of Anchorage said on Tuesday, pending any changes to safety at the site. It will take several weeks to remove the snow, and without intervention, the area would likely remain cut off until summer. Snow was currently being cleared only during daylight hours so that the snowpack could be monitored for any...
ENVIRONMENT
KGET

Kern County could have a wet weekend

Sunny and warm weather will continue well into our Friday, but cooler temps and chances of rain are expected over the weekend. The valley floor as well as the Kern River Valley will be sunny with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s low 40s. On Saturday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
WJBF.com

Warm Week with a Wet Wednesday.

As of 4PM Monday- We started out this week with a cold morning, but beautiful sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon. The entire CSRA has been in the 60s, and tonight we will only drop into the 40s. Tomorrow, we will see an increase in clouds as our next rain...
ENVIRONMENT
Syracuse.com

Rangers find hiker dead in Adirondack High Peaks after three-day search (DEC reports)

On March 18, New York Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers found the body of a hiker who had been missing for nearly a week in the Adirondack High Peaks. Thomas Howard, a 63-year-old from Westport, Connecticut, had signed a trail registry at the Adirondack Loj on Friday, March 11, noting his intention to climb Trap Dike, a steep, rocky slide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Denver Post

Denver weather: Wet weather is on the way

Denver will enjoy a beautiful day on Tuesday, but Denverites could see snow fall over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, Denver will be sunny and warm on Tuesday. The high temperature is forecast to hit 69 degrees. The plains could experience some elevated fire conditions with some winds. Overnight temperatures will drop to 37 degrees downtown.
DENVER, CO
AZFamily

Warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is going to be a warm weekend with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Average is 81 degrees, we will be near 95 degrees in Phoenix Saturday, 93 on Sunday. Expect light winds and some clouds throughout the weekend. Then we have big changes as we head into the workweek. A low-pressure system will bring much cooler air into the state, moisture, and also gusty conditions. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop to only 70 degrees for a daytime high!
PHOENIX, AZ
WWLP 22News

Adirondacks visitors warned of avalanches following recent hiker death

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Visitors to the Adirondacks are being warned of avalanche risks following the death of a hiker in mid-March. On March 24, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised all backcountry users in the Adirondacks of the risks for avalanches following mild temperatures and high winds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

Unseasonably warm in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hope you’re enjoying the weekend so far! High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm, quiet weather. While we’re not entirely to record levels, high temperatures have been ten to fifteen degrees above normal. The average high for Phoenix this time of year is 81 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

