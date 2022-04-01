ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Renamed pet therapy center honors Ann Hargis

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 3 days ago

STILLWATER – The OSU Center for Pet Therapy has been renamed to honor its co-founder and longtime supporter former Oklahoma State University first lady Ann Hargis. Pete’s Pet Posse was founded in 2013 to provide...

journalrecord.com

