ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Stocker appointed to parole board

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday appointed Cathy Stocker to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Stocker served Oklahoma’s 4th District, comprised of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties, for 28 years as the district attorney before retiring in 2010. She was...

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Laws let parole board wait 5 years to review certain inmates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New laws allow the Michigan Parole Board to delay reviews of killers and other violent offenders so they occur every five years instead of every one or two years. The bipartisan measures signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer address what supporters say was an...
LANSING, MI
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Kingfisher, OK
City
Grant, OK
State
Oklahoma State
US105

Is Melissa Lucio Innocent? Time Running out for This Death Row Inmate

The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.
GATESVILLE, TX
The Independent

Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row.Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others.Rodger, 32, a paralegal who has spent more than a decade advocating for an end to capital punishment, says that's one of the reasons she...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

Can America Kill Its Prisoners Kindly?

Whether killing a person via intravenous poisoning qualifies as cruel and unusual remains, for the moment, an open question. Beginning in late February, the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma heard testimony at the trial of Glossip v. Chandler, an eight-year-old lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of death-row inmates that seeks to prove that Oklahoma’s current lethal-injection recipe—500 milligrams of midazolam, followed by 100 milligrams of vecuronium bromide, followed by 240 mEq potassium chloride—violates the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. The case focuses on the constitutionality of midazolam, a sedative with limited anesthetic and no analgesic properties that critics argue results in slow and painful deaths for those poisoned with it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Axios

Texas woman set to be executed next month appeals for clemency

A woman who could be the first Latina to be executed in Texas asked for clemency Tuesday, saying she was wrongly convicted in the death of her two-year-old daughter. The big picture: Melissa Lucio's attorneys say she is a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and domestic violence and that her confession was coerced by police after what her lawyers claim was the girl’s accidental death from falling down a flight of stairs.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Judge dismisses decade-old Louisiana death penalty case

(The Center Square) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has vowed to find a way to execute death row inmates after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s execution methods. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick has granted the state’s motion to dismiss the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy