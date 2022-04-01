ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 People Are Wanted By Erie County On Warrants [Photos]

By Yasmin Young
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject...

Comments / 7

Guest
2d ago

They all look like fine upstanding citizens. I've seen streets in the city with less potholes than the one girl's face that's wanted for drugs

Reply
2
Michael Kurse
2d ago

Most of them are wanted on traffic offenses. Parking? Equipment violations? This is what gets you on the Most Wanted List? Erie County must be some po-dunk County. I say that as a resident of Cattaraugus Co. Our Most Wanted has people wanted for real crimes.

Reply
2
