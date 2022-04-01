Poppy's Visits Potter Gray Elementary School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Poppy’s Field Trip visited students of Bowling Green Junior High School that participated in the production of “The Little Mermaid”. The students performed to sold out audiences on March 18-20. Students who performed said the experience was fun and...
This winter, Phoenicia Elementary School students have been hard at work restoring their school’s iconic eagle sign, which had been created by local sign maker Kurt Boyer 11 years ago. The students, inspired by their Social Studies lessons, have also added a few touches of their own to the...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Don’t let the yellow balls and controllers fool you. Robotics isn’t a game; it’s hard work!. “It’s really fun and complicated,” said Finn Runyon, a 3rd grader. “What I like about robotics is that you get to build them and...
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and lied about the indictment. Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity director retiring after 29 years. Updated: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity director retiring after 29 years. Dollywood closes ride...
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A high school senior in North Dakota told his parents he didn’t have anyone he wanted to ask to his senior prom until his father told him to take his great-grandmother. KFYR reports Watford City senior Dakota Wollan made his great-grandmother’s night by...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — “You are it!” That was the message WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw gave today when she visited with girls at Waldo Pafford Elementary School in Hinesville. This delightful audience was smart, intelligent, beautiful, and engaging. The 4th and 5th graders were excited about learning the power of affirming themselves every day to achieve […]
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a two-year rehabilitation of the historic Knob Creek Tavern at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is complete and the facility will open as a visitor’s center at the boyhood home this spring. The park says in a statement that it will...
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Rotary Club is partnering with Dawson Springs Rotary Club to host a Build-A-Bed drive this spring. According to a social media post, the drive is for children 18-years-old and under. They say it is to provide brand new twin beds, mattresses and comforter...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A simple text of “is this your house?” quickly turned what had started as a normal day for Sue Barker into a grim reality. When Barker left her home for work Wednesday morning, she didn’t know it would be the last time she would see it standing.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday Boys to Men held their 2nd Annual Breakfast with Dads at the Bowling Green Ballpark. “It’s important for dads to be a part of the group at home for stability,” says Scott Poteet who attended the event with his son. Boys...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snakes... Lizards and other animals made their way into Bowling Green for the Reptile and Exotics Show. Mayo’s Morphs returned to Vette City on Saturday for their show at the Sloan Convention Center. Throughout the year other shows are also held in Shepherdsville, Mount...
Comments / 0