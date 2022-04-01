ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Slieve Beagh: Concern for hen-harrier habitat after wildfires

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important habitat for a rare bird species may have been badly damaged by wildfire, it has been warned. Slieve Beagh is an area of upland blanket bog straddling counties Tyrone and Fermanagh in Northern Ireland and County Monaghan in the Republic. It is an EU protected habitat and...

