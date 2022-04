Britney Spears has been open about her mistrust of her family amid the end of her 13-year long conservatorship. Though her father was her official conservator, Spears has alleged that her entire family and management team were involved. She places much blame on her mother, Lynne. In an Instagram post she shared last fall, the "Baby One More Time" singer spoke about her ill feelings toward her mother. "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman," she captioned a post. "My dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.

