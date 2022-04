Kylee Tilford couldn’t have been happier to be back at five feet, two inches on the high jump, especially only two meets into the season. That was her personal best last season, and she hit that height multiple times near the end of the year. While she didn’t clear the jump on Friday, she is already looking ahead to a possible new personal best by the end of the year.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO