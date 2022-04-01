ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, March 31, 2022

By David Burrall
Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota State 62, UCLA 59 – SDSU will host Seton Hall in WNIT Championship Saturday. Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119 (OT) Chicago 135, Los Angeles Clippers 130 (OT) Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 3...

WSYX ABC6

Nashville SC hands Columbus Crew first loss of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Joe Willis delivered a four-save shutout while Alex Muyl scored a pivotal goal in Nashville’s 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Muyl’s game-winner came in the 28th minute to seal the win for Nashville (2-2-1). Taylor Washington got an assist on the goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Prospect’s Report: The Countdown to Kent Johnson

Hockey life is about to come real fast for Columbus Blue Jackets’ top prospect Kent Johnson. We are just six days away from the start of the Frozen Four in Boston’s TD Garden. Johnson and his University of Michigan Wolverines are set to play in the first game of the day on Thursday against Denver. The winner will take on the winner of Minnesota State and Minnesota with the National Championship up for grabs.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Popculture

Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
NFL
The Associated Press

Arena says Matt Turner suffered frostbite at game in St Paul

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena says goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered frostbite during the U.S. national team’s World Cup qualifier in Minnesota but is sidelined with an unrelated injury. Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid weather...
MLS
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Wild vs. Hurricanes prediction, odds, and pick – 4/2/2022

How good is today’s NHL slate of action? In another marquee matchup between two squads looking to make some noise on what has been successful seasons so far, the Minnesota Wild travel to the Tar Heel State to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in what should be an instant classic. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Wild-Hurricanes pick and prediction will be revealed.
NHL
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and the state of the Western wild-card race

With less than four weeks left in the NHL's 2021-22 regular season, one of the more tantalizing playoff races is for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Heading into Sunday's games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Skinner recalled on an emergency basis

ANAHEIM, CA - The Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis. Mikko Koskinen will miss Sunday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks with a non-COVID illness, so Skinner and Mike Smith will be the two goalies available. Skinner is 6-6-0...
NHL

